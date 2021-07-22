Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Hyundai sold 9,941 units of CRETA in June 2021

Hyundai has sold 9,941 units of the CRETA SUV in the month of June this year, making it the bestselling compact SUV in India. The popular model has seen a 32% month-on-month growth in sales as compared to 7,527 units sold in May 2021. Kia Seltos and Mahindra Scorpio take the second and third spot by selling 8,549 and 4,160 units in June, respectively.

Exteriors

The car has sporty alloy wheels and LED headlights

Hyundai CRETA has a wheelbase of 2,610mm

The Hyundai CRETA features a muscular body with a chrome-finished grille, a wide black air dam, a silvered skid plate, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses tri-beam LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out wheel cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It is available with three petrol and diesel engine options

The Hyundai CRETA comes with three BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.42hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113.42hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an iVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof

The Hyundai CRETA offers a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a USB charger, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also gets an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 17.7 lakh for the top-spec SX(O) turbo dual-tone variant (both prices, ex-showroom).