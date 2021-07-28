2022 Hyundai Custo minivan previewed in teaser images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:05 am

This is how the 2022 Hyundai Custo will look like

South Korean automaker Hyundai has released teaser images of its Custo minivan. It will solely be up for grabs in China. The pictures suggest that the vehicle will have a TUCSON-inspired look, featuring sleek headlights, sliding doors, and a full-width light bar on the rear with C-shaped ends. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The minivan will be 4,950mm long

The Hyundai Custo will have a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille, narrow headlights, a rear light bar with C-shaped ends, and a shark-fin antenna. On the sides, the MPV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sliding doors, and designer wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle will have a length of 4,950mm, a width of 1,850mm, and a height of 1,734mm.

Information

It will be fueled by a 167hp, 1.5-liter engine

In China, the Hyundai Custo minivan will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 167hp of maximum power. The vehicle is expected to be a front-wheel-drive model only.

Interiors

It will offer seven seats and multiple airbags

Hyundai Custo will have a 7-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and auto climate control. The vehicle is expected to pack a color TFT instrument cluster and a vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai Custo: Availability

The availability details of the 2022 Hyundai Custo minivan are yet to be revealed. However, we know that the TUCSON-inspired MPV will be up for grabs in the Chinese market.