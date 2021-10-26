New touring-friendly Bajaj Dominar 400 launched at Rs. 2.17 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 11:54 am

Bajaj Dominar 400 with touring accessories goes official in India

Bajaj Auto has launched a new version of the Dominar 400 motorcycle in India. The model gets factory-fitted touring accessories such as a luggage carrier, a new leg guard, a pillion backrest, and an engine bash plate. However, it remains mechanically unchanged and continues to be fueled by a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.42hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a USB charging port and twin-barrel exhaust

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, handguards, a twin-barrel exhaust, an engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate, and a navigation stay. It packs a digital instrument console, a USB charging port, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in Aurora Green and Charcoal Black color options.

Information

It runs on a 39hp, 373cc engine

The Bajaj Dominar 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 39.42hp and a peak torque of 35Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the passengers' safety, the new Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Dominar 400: Pricing

In India, the Bajaj Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories sports a price-figure of Rs. 2,16,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals such as the TVS Apache RR 310.