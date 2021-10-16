Zongshen G250R streetfighter bike, with sporty looks, debuts in China

Zongshen reveals its G250R model in China

Piaggio Group's Chinese partner Zongshen has unveiled the G250R streetfighter motorcycle in its home country. Its arrival in India seems improbable. The two-wheeler flaunts a KTM 250 Duke-inspired design and is available with a TFT instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 24.16hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has Bluetooth connectivity and a single-piece seat

The Zongshen G250R has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a slightly stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, and sporty paintwork. The bike packs a TFT instrument console with optional Bluetooth connectivity, a single-pod LED headlight, LED turn indicators, and rides on designer wheels with different colors on the two ends. It has a seat height of 805mm and tips the scales at 145kg.

Information

It runs on a 24hp, 249cc engine

Under the hood, the Zongshen G250R draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.16hp and a peak torque of 21Nm. The gearbox info is currently unavailable.

Safety

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen G250R gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the streetfighter motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Zongshen G250R in China will be announced at the time of its launch. The vehicle is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.