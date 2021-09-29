Mercedes-Maybach marks its centenary with two limited-edition cars

Limited-run Mercedes-Maybach GLS and S-Class Edition 100 break cover

To commemorate the centenary of its first production car, Mercedes-Maybach has revealed its GLS Edition 100 and S-Class Edition 100 models. Their production is limited to 100 units each. As for the highlights, the two vehicles sport several cosmetic changes as compared to the standard models. Under the hood, they are fueled by V8 and V12 engines, respectively. Here's more.

Exteriors

The cars are available in a dual-tone shade

The GLS Edition 100 has the proportions of an SUV while the S-Class Edition 100 is a sedan. The GLS rides on unique-looking forged wheels and sports a double-M badge on the D-pillar with an "Edition 100" plaque beneath it. The S-Class gets special badges on the C-pillars. Both the models are adorned in a hand-painted, dual-tone Cirrus Silver/Nautical Blue color option.

Information

They run on twin-turbo engines linked to a 9-speed gearbox

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100 runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 557hp of power, while the S-Class Edition 100 is fueled by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 mill that makes 612hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicles get heated seats and multiple airbags

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS and S-Class Edition 100 have a luxurious cabin, featuring leather upholstery in a Crystal White/Silver Gray Pearl shade, heated seats with massage function, multiple "Edition 100" inscriptions, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, a noise-insulated rear compartment, and a multifunctional steering wheel. A digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags for ensuring the passengers' safety are also available.

Information

What about their availability?

Bookings for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and S-Class Edition 100 cars will commence in the fourth quarter of this year and the duo will start arriving at dealerships next year. Their pricing details will be announced around that time.