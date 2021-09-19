SKODA discontinues Rider Plus variant of RAPID sedan in India

Sep 19, 2021

Czech automaker SKODA has discontinued the Rider Plus variant of its RAPID sedan in India. To recall, it was introduced last year and was positioned above the base-end Rider model. The RAPID Rider Plus was up for grabs in four color options and drew power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 110.5hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car had a black grille and roof-mounted antenna

The SKODA RAPID Rider Plus had a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a lip spoiler, and sleek headlights. It was flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A roof-mounted antenna and wrap-around taillights were available on the rear. The model was available in four shades, including Candy White, Carbon Steel, Toffee Brown, and Brilliant Silver.

Information

It was fueled by a 109hp, 1.0-liter engine

The SKODA RAPID Rider Plus was powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that produces 110.5hp/175Nm. Transmission duties on the model were taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It had twin airbags and 6.5-inch infotainment console

The SKODA RAPID Rider Plus had a dual-tone 5-seater cabin, featuring a foldable armrest, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. It packed a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink. The safety of the passengers was ensured by twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and height-adjustable seatbelts.

Information

SKODA RAPID Rider Plus: Pricing

In India, the SKODA RAPID Rider Plus carried a starting price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the Rs. 7.79-13.29 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).