MG Astor SUV to be launched in India in October

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 12:36 am

MG Motor might launch the Astor SUV in October

MG Motor should launch its Astor SUV in India in the first week of October. To recall, it broke cover on September 15. As far as its highlights are concerned, the car offers an AI-based personal assistant voiced by Padma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik as well as segment-first Autonomous Level 2 technology. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's more.

Information

Some information about the AI assistant

A company called Star Design has developed the AI assistant and it sits at the heart of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) - MG Motor's in-house software for cars. As per MG, the AI shows "human-like emotions" and uses Wikipedia to provide detailed information on various topics.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and mid-range radars

MG Astor flaunts a hexagonal grille with chrome inserts and a 3D effect, a multi-purpose camera, mid-range radars, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It has a height of 1,650mm and a length of 4,323mm.

Information

Two engine options are offered

MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 108.4hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an 8-speed CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets six airbags and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel

MG Astor has an air purifier, an engine start-stop button, a panoramic sunroof, a dashboard with three themes, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and i-SMART connected car technology support. Six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and speed alert system ensure safety.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

The MG Astor will be showcased in showrooms from today i.e. September 19 and its bookings will start soon. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).