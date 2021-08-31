Jeep Compass Model S (O2) debuts at Rs. 24.84 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 05:17 pm

New features for top-spec Jeep Compass in India

Jeep India has replaced the top-end Model S (O1) of the Compass SUV with a new Model S (O2) variant. Its price begins at Rs. 24.84 lakh. The trim offers a 10.1-inch infotainment system with support for navigation and voice commands as well as a ventilated driver's seat. It is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a 7-slot grille and LED taillights

The Jeep Compass Model S (O2) has a sculpted bonnet, a wide 7-slot grille, a large air vent, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The vehicle has two engine choices

Jeep Compass Model S (O2) runs on a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 161hp/250Nm or a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 170hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It gets six airbags and a wireless phone charger

Jeep Compass Model S (O2) packs a ventilated driver's seat and a 10.1-inch touchscreen console with 6GB of RAM and a 40K MIPS processor. The infotainment unit supports voice commands, navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. A wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, auto climate control, six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and panic brake assist are also available.

Information

Jeep Compass Model S (O2): Pricing

In India, the Jeep Compass Model S (O2) starts at Rs. 24.84 lakh and goes up to Rs. 28.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The new variant is Rs. 15,000 more expensive than the outgoing O1 trim.