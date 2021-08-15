Kia Soul Boardmasters Edition is a one-off meant for beaches

Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition has been revealed

As part of its sponsorship of the 2021 Boardmasters surfing and music festival in England, South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its Soul EV Boardmasters Edition one-off concept car. The vehicle has a rugged look and a cabin with lots of equipment. It draws power from an electric powertrain that generates a maximum power of 201hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition has a flat hood, sleek headlights, and a Neptune Blue metallic paintwork with bright white decals. There is also a tubular steel roof rack with a solar panel and two LED spotlights. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and white-painted 16-inch steel wheels shod in Maxxis Bighorn sand tires. A full-width wrap-around taillight is available on the rear.

Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition draws power from an electric motor and a 64kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 201hp/395Nm. However, there is no range estimate as the car is a one-off model.

Interiors

Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition has a spacious cabin with two seats, a spruce wood decking, a fold-out bench, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a power steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. However, being a concept car, it is unclear whether airbags for the passengers' safety are also offered.

What about its availability?

The Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition is a one-off concept car and will not enter production. However, the standard Soul EV carries a price tag of £32,445 (around Rs. 33.4 lakh) in the UK.