2022 Kia Soul hatchback debuts at around Rs. 14.2 lakh

2022 Kia Soul breaks cover in US

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its 2022 Soul hatchback. It carries a starting price-tag of $19,190 (around Rs. 14.26 lakh) and is offered in six trim levels. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic updates and comes with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

The car has the updated Kia badge and boomerang-shaped taillights

The 2022 Kia Soul has an aggressive look, featuring a flat bonnet, a minimalist grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. An updated Kia badge on the hood and wheel center caps are also available. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Boomerang-shaped taillights and dual exhaust tips are visible on the rear.

There are two engine choices on offer

The 2022 Kia Soul is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that makes 147hp of power and a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, inline-four mill that generates a maximum power of 201hp. Transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The vehicle has USB chargers and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2022 Kia Soul has a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, twin USB chargers, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch/10.25-inch infotainment console with support for navigation. To ensure the passengers' safety, an engine immobilizer, blind-spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, and multiple airbags are available.

2022 Kia Soul: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 Kia Soul starts at $19,190 (around Rs. 14.26 lakh) for the base LX model and goes up to $27,790 (roughly Rs. 20.66 lakh) for the range-topping Turbo variant.