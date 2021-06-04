Kia's next car in India could be the Soul hatchback

Kia Soul trademark registered in India

Kia Motors has registered 'Soul' car name in India, hinting at the arrival of a new model. For the unversed, the Soul is a family hatchback with a boxy, mini-SUV type look. Internationally, it is available with an internal combustion engine or an electric powertrain. However, it is unclear if India will receive the fuel-guzzling Soul or its battery-powered counterpart.

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The Kia Soul has an upright stance with a large grille, a straight roofline, a muscular bonnet, and centrally positioned dual exhausts with chrome tips. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and massive, boomerang-shaped LED taillights. On the sides, the crossover is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-shade ORVMs, and sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Kia Soul EV gets a 64kWh battery

The Kia Soul comes with three petrol engine choices: a 1.6-liter motor (121hp/150Nm), a 2.0-liter mill (147hp/179Nm), and a 1.6-liter turbocharged unit (201hp/265Nm). The EV model is equipped with a 201hp/395Nm electric motor, a 64kWh battery pack, and offers a range of 452km per charge.

There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen panel

The Kia Soul offers a spacious cabin with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, USB ports, a sunroof, and wireless charging technology. It also has a head-up display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags, vehicle stability management, and ABS with EBD.

Kia Soul: Pricing

The pricing details of the Kia Soul in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen later this year or in 2022. For reference, in the US, the fuel-powered model starts at $17,590 (roughly Rs. 12.84 lakh).