Based on its second-generation MG6 compact sedan, British automaker MG Motor has unveiled the MG6 XPower sports car. It is expected to enter production soon. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an ultra-wide body design and a blacked-out cabin with many features. It draws power from a high-performance, plug-in hybrid powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in six seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has pneumatic diffusers on the rear

MG6 XPower has a muscular hood, a prominent grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and an aggressive front splitter. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, and blacked-out wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 tires. A carbon fiber spoiler, pneumatic diffusers, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 3-spoke steering wheel, digital driver's display

The MG6 XPower has a spacious, blacked-out cabin with contrast stitching and XPower logo on the armrest. Inner door panels are adorned with suede material while the 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara. It packs a digital driver's display and a 'floating' infotainment console. At the time of sale, some customization options will also be available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 301hp, hybrid powertrain

MG6 XPower packs a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine and a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor. The powertrain is mated to a 10-speed EDU second-generation intelligent electric drive gearbox. The setup delivers a combined output of 301hp/480Nm and allows the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in six seconds. The racing-grade brake callipers help it to slow down from 100-0km/h within 33 meters.

Information

MG6 XPower: Availability

MG Motor has not mentioned when the MG6 XPower will go into production and if it will arrive in India. However, we expect the model to go official sometime in 2022.