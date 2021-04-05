Ahead of its unveiling at the Shanghai Auto Show, British automaker MG Motor has revealed the Cyberster concept in official renders. The all-electric sports car has a futuristic design, 'magic eye' LED headlights, and a tech-loaded cabin with 5G connectivity. It promises a range of 800km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car has unique headlights and taillamps

The MG Cyberster has an MG B roadster-inspired look, featuring a sloping roofline, a narrow grille, rounded 'magic eye' LED headlights that are visible when switched on, and a wide front splitter. It is flanked by two doors, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. Union Jack-like LED taillights connected by an LED 'laser belt' are available on the rear end.

Information It can sprint from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds

The powertrain details of the MG Cyberster are yet to be revealed. However, as per the company, the car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and has a range of 800km on a single charge.

Interiors Inside the cabin, it offers 'zero gravity seats'

The MG Cyberster has a 2-seater cabin, featuring a sleek, F1-inspired steering wheel, bucket seats called 'zero gravity seats,' and support for the 5G network. It also houses large screens for the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster. For ensuring the passengers' safety, the production-specific model should come with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information MG Cyberster: Availability