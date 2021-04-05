Maruti Suzuki Swift and Vitara Brezza, while belonging to different segments, are retailed via Arena dealerships and are aimed at a buyer who wants efficiency, practicality as well as modern features. Like the Vitara Brezza, the Swift is also available with one petrol engine option and manual/automatic gearbox choices. So, which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors Both the cars have a sporty demeanor with dual-tone exteriors

While the Vitara Brezza is considerably longer, taller, and wider than the Swift, both the cars exhibit a sporty demeanor courtesy their dual-tone exteriors. The Swift has an aggressive design with its compact yet muscular proportions whereas the Brezza looks boxier with its conventional SUV shape. In terms of build quality, the Swift has an edge with its overall styling and superior paint finish.

Interiors Swift has an upmarket cabin while Brezza offers more space

Inside, the Vitara Brezza carries on with its utilitarian design philosophy, providing a square themed cabin. In comparison, the Swift is a lot more appealing with its flat-bottomed steering wheel and round climate control knobs. The Vitara Brezza wins hands down given the amount of space on offer. It also has a better laid-out cabin than the Swift, which feels a bit cramped.

Features From touchscreen infotainment system to cruise control

Both the cars have similar equipment levels with the biggest highlight being the 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. Other than that, both offer climate control, cruise control, a rear-view camera and dual airbags. In terms of differences, the Swift has a bigger multi-information colored TFT display for its instrument cluster while the Brezza has a rather unique lighting feature for the instrument cluster.

Performance The Vitara Brezza gets a more powerful petrol engine

The Vitara Brezza has a more powerful 1.5-liter petrol engine which develops 105hp/138Nm along with smart hybrid option for improved fuel economy. The motor is linked to a 4-speed automatic gearbox or a 5-speed manual. In comparison, the Swift gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine which develops 90hp/113Nm. Standard is a 5-speed manual gearbox while an AMT gearbox is available as an option.

Mileage The Swift boasts of better fuel efficiency

As far as mileage is concerned, the smaller and lighter Swift will appeal to your wallet with an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 23.76km/l. The Vitara Brezza is not very far behind with an official rating of 18.76km/l. When compared to other brands, both the cars are incredibly fuel efficient and come with efficiency enhancing technology like an idle start-stop system.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?