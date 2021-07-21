Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II, with 585hp engine, unveiled

Jul 21, 2021

Audi reveals its R8 LMS GT3 evo II supercar

Audi's motorsport division has unveiled its R8 LMS GT3 evo II mid-engined supercar. It is positioned between the GT2 and GT4 in the brand's track-only R8 line-up. For the 2022 racing season, the vehicle sports upgraded aerodynamics, chassis, and climate control as compared to its predecessor. It draws power from a 5.2-liter engine that makes 585hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a massive rear wing and twin exhausts

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II has a head-turning look, featuring a muscular hood with vents, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A massive wing that generates improved downforce, narrow taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 585hp, 5.2-liter engine

Under the hood, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II draws power from a mid-mounted 5.2-liter engine with a new air intake to ensure better torque delivery. It generates a maximum power of 585hp.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer two seats and better climate control

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II is expected to have a 2-seater cabin, featuring enhanced climate control for better comfort, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control are likely to be available.

Information

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II: Pricing and availability

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II will be displayed at the upcoming '24 Hours of Spa' race in Belgium. In Europe, the car sports a price-figure of €429,000 (around Rs. 3.76 crore).