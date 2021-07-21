This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 04:02 pm

Pininfarina Battista New York City breaks cover

Italian automaker Pininfarina has revealed a bespoke commission of its Battista hypercar, inspired by the New York City. The car has a carbon fiber body coupled with blue paintwork and a luxurious cabin with black upholstery and navy color accents. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 500km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports an illuminated logo and large rear wing

The New York City-inspired Pininfarina Battista has a carbon fiber body with red and white accents, a muscular hood with hand-painted stripes, an illuminated logo, a polished anodized aluminium badge, sleek headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and designer wheels. A large wing and full-width taillight are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It has a top-speed of 350km/h

The Pininfarina Battista packs four electric motors and a 120kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,874hp/2,300Nm and allows the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds. It has a top-speed of 350km/h and a claimed range of 500km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle offers three screens and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Pininfarina Battista New York City edition has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring black upholstery with navy color inserts, white seatbelts, brushed aluminium detailing, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs three screens for instrumentation and infotainment, and provides e-SIM-based connected car technology. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Pininfarina Battista: Pricing and availability

The Pininfarina Battista will be limited to just 150 units and shall be delivered later this year or early 2022. The car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around €2.2 million (approximately Rs. 19.32 crore).