Kia Sportage SUV, with new design and technology, announced

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:24 pm

Kia reveals its fifth-generation Sportage SUV

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced its fifth-generation Sportage SUV. It will be launched in the global markets later this year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with a host of tech as well as safety features. It is offered with a choice of multiple powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a blacked-out grille and Matrix LED headlights

The new Kia Sportage is based on the brand's 'Opposites United' design language. It has a muscular hood, a large black grille, Matrix LED headlights with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 17/18/19-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a length of 4,660mm and a wheelbase of 2,755mm.

Interiors

The vehicle offers an integrated curved display and multiple airbags

Kia Sportage has a premium cabin with a wireless phone charger, soft-touch switches, and foldable rear seats. It boasts 1,050mm of legroom in the second row and 1,000mm of headroom. The SUV packs an integrated curved display for the 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.0-inch infotainment console. Multiple airbags, Highway Driving Assist, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

Currently, two engine choices are available

Kia Sportage is fueled by a 1.6-liter TGDI engine that makes 177hp/265Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 183hp/416Nm. The motors are linked to a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Sportage range will also get hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in the future. A new Electric Control Suspension (ECS), all-wheel-drive system, and a Terrain mode ensure better performance.

Information

Kia Sportage: Pricing and availability

The new Kia Sportage will be up for grabs in the international markets later this year and might also make its way to India. If it does, the SUV should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).