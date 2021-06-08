2022 Kia Sportage, with new styling and technical upgrades, unveiled

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 11:58 am

Fifth-generation Kia Sportage breaks cover with an all-new design and upgraded cabin

Kia has unveiled the new-generation Sportage SUV for the global markets. It shares some details with its Hyundai sibling, the 2022 Tucson. The new Kia Sportage has a bold design and an upscale, dual-tone cabin with a range of high-tech features. It is also expected to be offered with multiple engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbocharged unit. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a sharp-looking front fascia

The 2022 Kia Sportage is based on the N3 platform. The imposing front section has a large, blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and angular headlights. On the sides, it has roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, and split taillamps connected with an LED strip are available on the rear.

Information

It is likely to be offered with three engine choices

The powertrain details of the 2022 Kia Sportage have not been revealed yet. However, since the vehicle shares its platform with the new Tucson SUV, it is expected to be offered with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, a turbocharged motor, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Interiors

The SUV has heated and ventilated seats

The 2022 Sportage has a premium cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and a rotary gear selector on the center console. A digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console are packed in a slightly curved, co-joined setup. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags as well as a rear-view camera, among other facilities.

Information

2022 Kia Sportage: Pricing and availability

Kia will announce the pricing and availability details of the new-generation Sportage SUV later this year. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will also get a new X-Line trim with a more aggressive styling.