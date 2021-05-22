Toyota celebrates 50th anniversary in Indonesia with limited-run Innova Crysta

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 07:50 pm

Limited-edition Toyota Innova Crysta launched in Indonesia

Toyota has completed 50 years in Indonesia and to honor the occasion, the Japanese automaker has introduced a limited-edition model of its Innova Crysta MPV. Only 50 units of the four-wheeler have been produced and are up for sale with a starting price equivalent to Rs. 20.62 lakh. The limited-edition Innova Crysta comes in V Luxury and Venturer variants. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It bears a '50th Anniversary' badge on the rear

The special edition Toyota Innova Crysta features an attractive design with a large, horizontal slat grille, a short bonnet, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a '50th Anniversary' badge on the boot lid. It sports adjustable LED headlights and LED fog lamps. The vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a golden strip running across the length of the MPV.

Information

The car comes with petrol and diesel engine choices

In Indonesia, this commemorative Toyota Innova Crysta is available with two engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol motor that produces 137hp/183Nm and a 2.4-liter diesel mill that generates 147hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

Interiors

It also gets a JBL-tuned audio system

The limited-run Toyota Innova Crysta offers a spacious cabin with brown leatherette upholstery and brown-colored accents on the dashboard as well as the multifunctional steering wheel. There is a '50th Anniversary' badging on the second-row floor mat. The MPV packs a touchscreen infotainment panel and a JBL-tuned audio system. For safety, the four-wheeler has six airbags, brake assist, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Limited-edition Toyota Innova Crysta: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the 50th Anniversary edition Toyota Innova Crysta carries a starting price-tag equivalent of Rs. 20.62 lakh and goes up to around Rs. 24.61 lakh. As for the availability, only 50 units of the car are up for grabs.