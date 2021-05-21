Volkswagen T7 Multivan, with futuristic looks and hybrid powertrain, teased

Ahead of its debut next month, German automaker Volkswagen has teased its all-new plug-in hybrid van, called the T7 Multivan. The vehicle will have a futuristic design and a spacious tech-loaded cabin with six or seven seats. It will run on a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an electric motor and will have a pure EV mode as well. Here are more details.

The van will sport sleek headlights

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be built on the MQB platform and shall have a flat bonnet, a minimalist grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, sliding doors, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are expected to be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be fueled by a 240hp hybrid powertrain

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be powered by a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an electric motor, a 13kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, and a 6-speed DSG gearbox. In lower trims, the setup will make 198hp/350Nm, while in the range-topping variant it will generate 240hp/400Nm.

The vehicle will have a dual-pane sunroof, individually adjustable seats

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan will have a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with three rows of individually adjustable seats, a dual-pane sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an electric parking brake, and a rear-view camera are expected to be available.

Volkswagen T7 Multivan: Availability

Details related to the availability of Volkswagen's hybrid T7 Multivan will be revealed at the time of debut next month. It will go against Mercedes-Benz's upcoming T-Class van which was previewed by the EQT concept unveiled earlier this month.