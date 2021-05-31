Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8
Kia Motors is all set to unveil its Sportage SUV on June 8. The automaker has shared three teaser images, revealing some details of the upcoming model. As per the pictures, the vehicle will have a resemblance with the Hyundai Tucson and shall pack a big digital screen. It should run on an electrified powertrain. Here are more details.
First, take a look at the announcement
The car will have sleek headlights and wrap-around taillamps
The Kia Sportage is expected to have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and narrow headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. An angular windscreen and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It will be fueled by an electrified powertrain
The powertrain details of the Kia Sportage are yet to be revealed. However, since it will share its platform with the Tucson, we can expect the Sportage to be offered with an electrified power plant.
It will feature a large digital screen
The Kia Sportage will have a spacious cabin featuring auto climate control and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. A digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console will be housed within a large, co-joined setup. The latter is expected to support connected car technology as well. For safety, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, multiple airbags, and driver-assist systems are expected to be available.
Kia Sportage: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Kia Sportage SUV will be announced at the time of launch. However, if it comes to India, the car will cost upwards of Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom).