Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 04:57 pm

Kia Sportage SUV previewed in teaser images

Kia Motors is all set to unveil its Sportage SUV on June 8. The automaker has shared three teaser images, revealing some details of the upcoming model. As per the pictures, the vehicle will have a resemblance with the Hyundai Tucson and shall pack a big digital screen. It should run on an electrified powertrain. Here are more details.

First, take a look at the announcement

Exteriors

The car will have sleek headlights and wrap-around taillamps

The Kia Sportage is expected to have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and narrow headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. An angular windscreen and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by an electrified powertrain

The powertrain details of the Kia Sportage are yet to be revealed. However, since it will share its platform with the Tucson, we can expect the Sportage to be offered with an electrified power plant.

Interiors

It will feature a large digital screen

The Kia Sportage will have a spacious cabin featuring auto climate control and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. A digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console will be housed within a large, co-joined setup. The latter is expected to support connected car technology as well. For safety, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, multiple airbags, and driver-assist systems are expected to be available.

Information

Kia Sportage: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Kia Sportage SUV will be announced at the time of launch. However, if it comes to India, the car will cost upwards of Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom).