Prior to debut in Mexico, updated Nissan Micra hatchback revealed

Nissan reveals its 2021 March hatchback

Prior to going on sale in Mexico, Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the updated version of its Micra hatchback. It is known as Nissan March in the country. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with new features. It draws power from a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106.45hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a wide V-Motion grille

The 2021 Nissan March has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a V-Motion grille, sleek headlights, and a revised front bumper. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with a new design. A tweaked bumper, a window wiper, and LED taillights with a C-shaped lighting pattern are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 106hp, 1.6-liter engine

The 2021 Nissan March is powered by a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 106.45hp and 142Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The 2021 Nissan March has a spacious 5-seater cabin with an all-black interior, fabric upholstery, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. It houses a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. To make sure that the passengers are safe, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

2021 Nissan March: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Nissan March in Mexico will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model, which starts at MXN 2,22,900 (roughly Rs. 8.14 lakh).