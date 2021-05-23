Ford to sell its India-made EcoSport SUV in Argentina

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 12:58 pm

India-made Ford EcoSport to be exported to Argentina

Ford has announced that the EcoSport SUV manufactured at its Chennai plant will be sold in Argentina. Currently, the India-made car is exported to international markets such as the US and Mexico. The Argentina-bound model will look similar to its Indian counterpart and shall be available in a left-hand drive layout. It will run only on a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a big grille with slats

Ford EcoSport has a muscular bonnet, a large grille with chromed slats, a wide air dam, and adjustable headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the car is 3,998mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,519mm.

Information

It will run on a 122hp, 1.5-liter engine in Argentina

In Argentina, the Ford EcoSport will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 122.36hp of maximum power and 149Nm of peak torque. The mill should be linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle offers multiple airbags and cruise control

The Ford EcoSport has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Ford EcoSport: Pricing

In India, the Ford EcoSport starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). A heavily updated version of the vehicle might be launched here sometime this year.