Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022
Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina will launch its Battista hyper EV in the international markets early next year, the company has announced. It will be the brand's first all-electric model and will be limited to just 150 units. To recall, the Battista was unveiled in 2019. It has a sporty look, a premium cabin, and runs on a Rimac-sourced 1,900hp powertrain. Here's our roundup.
The rear section features a large active diffuser
The Pininfarina Battista features an aggressive design with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a front splitter, and sleek headlights connected with an LED strip. On the sides, it is flanked by protruding ORVMs and 21-inch 'Impulso' wheels with Pirelli P Zero or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. The rear section houses an active diffuser, wings, split LED taillights, and a charging port.
The vehicle has a claimed range of 450km
The Pininfarina Battista is powered by four electric motors and a 120kWh battery pack. The powertrain produces a combined output of 1,900hp/2,300Nm. It has a claimed range of 450km/charge, a top-speed of 350km/h, and is touted to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 1.9 seconds.
The cabin is luxurious, practical, and driver-centric
The Pininfarina Battista offers an upscale 2-seater cabin with premium upholstery and a flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a 3-screen setup, including a digital driver's display and an infotainment console. The latter offers support for connected car technology. For the safety of the passengers, the vehicle should have multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Pininfarina Battista: Pricing and availability
The Battista hypercar will be up for grabs starting early next year and will be limited to just 150 units. It is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around €2.2 million (roughly Rs. 19.4 crore).