Volkswagen Taigo crossover is a rebadged version of Nivus

Volkswagen Taigo car breaks cover in Europe

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its Taigo crossover for the European markets. It is a rebadged version of the Nivus that is available in Brazil and will be manufactured in Spain. As for the highlights, the Taigo has a stylish design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

The car has a coupe-like roofline and 18-inch wheels

Volkswagen Taigo has a coupe-like roofline, a sculpted hood, a narrow grille, a wide air dam, matrix LED headlights, a full-width rear light bar, and faux quad exhaust tips. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,566mm, a length of 4,260mm, and a height of 1,490mm.

Two engine choices are available

The Volkswagen Taigo is available with a 150hp, 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder mill offered in two tunes: 95hp and 110hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Wireless charging and Level 2 driving facilities are offered

The Volkswagen Taigo has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, wireless charging, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 6.5-inch (9.2-inch optional) touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, driver assistance features, and a Level 2 driving facility are also offered.

Volkswagen Taigo: Availability

The Volkswagen Taigo will be sold in 28 countries across European Union, Africa, as well as Turkey, and its deliveries should commence in early-2022. However, the pricing details of the crossover are yet to be disclosed.