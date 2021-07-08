2022 Volkswagen Golf R wagon, with nifty upgrades, goes official

Jul 08, 2021

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its 2022 Golf R wagon. It will go on sale from mid-August. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a spacious cabin with a focus on practicality. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and has a top-speed of 270km/h with the R Performance Package. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights and rides on 18-inch wheels

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R has a sculpted hood, a sleek chrome grille, a wide air dam, and slim headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels (optional 19-inch rims also available). Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a hands-free tailgate, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a luggage net and flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R has a spacious cabin with bag hooks, a luggage net, a charging socket, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Around 611-liter of boot space is available without moving the rear seats.

Performance

It is fueled by a 315hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 315hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The wagon can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 250 km/h. The R Performance Package increases the maximum speed to 270km/h.

Information

2022 Volkswagen Golf R wagon: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R wagon will carry a price-tag of around €50,000 (around Rs. 44.13 lakh) and will be up for grabs in Germany and Switzerland from mid-August. No information regarding its availability in India is available as of now.