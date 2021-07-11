Limited-run CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker bikes announced

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 06:09 pm

CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker break cover

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Clews Competition Machines aka CCM Motorcycles has unveiled its Street Moto and Street Tracker scrambler bikes. As for the highlights, the two bikes have a rugged look and come with a digital instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. They draw power from a 600cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes are offered in four color options

CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a digital instrument console, and a full-LED lighting setup. They are both offered in four shades: Yellow, Gray, Red/Gray, and White/Green. The Street Moto rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Avon 3D Ultra Evo tires, while the Street Tracker plies on 19-inch wheels shod with Maxxis flat-track tires.

Information

They run on a 55hp, 600cc engine

The CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker draw power from a 600cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 55hp and a peak torque of 58Nm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

They are equipped with inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is also on offer. Suspension duties on the two motorbikes are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker: Pricing and availability

The CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker are limited to 250 units each and will be launched at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Both of them carry a starting price-tag of £10,995 (around Rs. 11.38 lakh).