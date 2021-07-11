Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-first Smart Door Handles
Mahindra's flagship offering, the XUV700, will be launched in India in the coming weeks. The carmaker has been teasing some of the key features of the SUV such as the largest-in-segment sunroof, Auto Booster headlights, and personalized safety alerts. Now, the latest teaser confirms that the XUV700 will be offered with flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' a segment-first feature in India. Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser
The most standout things are often hidden in plain sight.— MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) July 10, 2021
Say hello to Smart Door Handles!#XUV700 #HelloSmartDoorHandles pic.twitter.com/MdKP6Iili6
The SUV will have a chromed grille and LED headlights
The Mahindra XUV700 will sit on a monocoque platform and have a muscular hood, a chromed grille with slats, a wide air dam, and aggressive-looking LED headlights with LED DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted Smart Door Handles, and designer alloy wheels. C-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available on the rear end.
Two engine choices will be available
The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a BS6-compliant 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel motor. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The vehicle will offer electrically adjustable front seats
The Mahindra XUV700 will have a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, an engine start-stop button, and a power steering wheel. It should pack dual screens for the digital instrument console and the touchscreen infotainment system. Level 1 autonomous driving features, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera will also be available.
Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).