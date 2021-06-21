Interiors of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV previewed in spy images

Prior to launch, interiors of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied

The launch of the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio in India has been delayed and it is now expected to debut by February 2022. In the latest development, a test mule of the SUV has been spied, revealing key details about its interiors. The pictures suggest that it will have dual-tone upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a vertical-slat grille and multi-spoke wheels

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a boxy appearance, featuring a wide grille with vertical slats, a muscular hood, and a large air vent. For lighting, dual-LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs and fog lamps will be available. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car will be larger than the current-generation model.

Information

There will be two engines on offer

The new Scorpio will be offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that makes 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that generates 130hp/320Nm. The mills will be linked to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer an electric sunroof and multiple airbags

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a premium cabin with dual-tone leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, 2-zone climate control, cubby holes, Type-C charging ports, chromed knobs, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will be available.

Information

2022 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be announced at the time of launch, which should happen next year. We expect the new model to carry some premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom).