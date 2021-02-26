Mahindra Scorpio's base-end S3+ variant has started arriving at dealerships. To recall, it was launched in India earlier this month and carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. As for the highlights, the affordable four-wheeler has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a multi-slat grille with blacked-out elements

The Mahindra Scorpio S3+ features a boxy body with a muscular bonnet, a multi-slat grille with blacked-out inserts, adjustable headlights, and LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side cladding, and 17-inch steel wheels. Further, the car has a length of 4,456mm, a width of 1,820mm, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm.

Information The SUV runs on a 118hp, diesel engine

The Mahindra Scorpio S3+ draws power from a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 118hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It can accommodate up to nine passengers

The Mahindra Scorpio S3+ is available with a 7/8/9-seater cabin, vinyl seat upholstery, a power steering wheel, armrest on front seats, and 12V power outlets for the second row of seats. It also comes with provisions for safety, such as dual airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, panic brake indication, speed alert, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Mahindra Scorpio S3+: Pricing and availability