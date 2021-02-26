-
Over 50,000 units of MG Hector SUV manufactured in India
Setting a new benchmark, MG Motor has produced over 50,000 units of its Hector SUV in India, since its launch in April 2019. The company also informed that a women-only team was involved in manufacturing the 50,000th unit.
As for the highlights, the car has a muscular body, a spacious feature-loaded cabin, and offers three BS6-compliant engine choices.
Here are more details.
Quote
This is what the MG Motor India's MD said
Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India said, "The roll-out of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honor to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry."
Exteriors
Recalling the MG Hector
The MG Hector features a dual-tone body with a chrome-studded grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and an integrated antenna.
For lighting, it houses adjustable LED headlights with DRLs, cornering fog lamps, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Information
It comes with three engine choices
The MG Hector is available with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that makes 167hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 141hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol hybrid mill that generates 141hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, DCT, and a CVT gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin
The MG Hector has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and key-less entry.
It also gets eight speakers and a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are six airbags, an engine immobilizer, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Information
MG Hector: Pricing and availability
In India, the MG Hector is priced at Rs. 12.89 lakh for the base-end Style MT variant and goes up to Rs. 18.42 lakh for the top-spec Sharp diesel MT model (both prices, ex-showroom).