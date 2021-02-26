-
Deliveries of 2021 Tata Safari SUV commence in IndiaLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 11:59 am
-
Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the 2021 Safari SUV in India. Now, the company has started delivering the car, the first dispatch being made to actor Parmish Verma in Chandigarh.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car sports a chromed tri-arrow grille
-
The 2021 Tata Safari has a sporty design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille with the company's signature tri-arrow design, silvered skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
For lighting, it houses adjustable projector headlamps with DRLs, cornering fog lamps, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
-
Information
It runs on a 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine
-
The Tata Safari draws power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that is tuned to produce 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
It has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin
-
The 2021 Tata Safari has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a dual-tone dashboard, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.
It houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.
Six airbags, corner stability control, roll-over mitigation, and an electronic parking brake ensure passengers' safety.
-
Information
2021 Tata Safari: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the 2021 Tata Safari carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14.69 lakh for the base-end XE variant and goes up to Rs. 21.45 lakh for the XZA Plus Adventure Edition (both prices, ex-showroom).