The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles will be launched in India soon and shall be offered in some new colors. While the former will be available in Ravishing Black, Royal Red, Gray Goose, and Ventura Blue, the latter will come in British Racing Lean, Cookies and Cream, GT Red, as well as Ventura Black and Blue. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes will offer Tripper Navigation

The 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will have an eye-catching look, featuring a lengthy chromed exhaust, rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and a sloping fuel tank. The motorcycles shall pack a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation. For lighting, the Interceptor should have a halogen headlamp and an LED taillight while the Continental GT should offer an all-LED setup.

Information They will run on a 648cc, air-cooled engine

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bikes should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650: Pricing and availability