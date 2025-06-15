Amazon to invest $13B in Australian data centers by 2029
What's the story
Amazon has announced a massive investment of A$20 billion (approximately $13 billion) in Australia from 2025 to 2029.
The tech giant will use this money to build, run, and upgrade its data center infrastructure across the country.
The move is aimed at strengthening Australia's artificial intelligence capabilities and meeting the growing demand for cloud computing services.
Investment details
Amazon is also investing in solar farms
This investment is Amazon's biggest global technology commitment in Australia. The funds will be used for new server capacity and to support generative AI workloads.
Along with this, Amazon is also investing in three new solar farms located in Victoria and Queensland, further supporting its expanded infrastructure plans.
Government response
Australia's future secured by AWS, says PM Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed Amazon's investment, calling it a "huge vote of confidence in the Australian economy."
He said that AWS's $20 billion investment in data centers would prepare Australia for the future while boosting its economy and productivity.
The move comes as major tech firms globally are expanding their infrastructure to meet the quickly growing demand for generative AI and cloud computing services.
Expansion strategy
Other tech giants are also expanding data centers globally
Amazon's investment in Australia is part of a larger trend among major tech companies like Microsoft and Google, which are also ramping up their data center investments.
The plan is to secure market share and meet AI workload requirements.
Just recently, Amazon announced plans to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania, US for expanding its data center infrastructure.