China successfully conducts human trial of Neuralink-like brain implant
What's the story
China has become the second country in the world to conduct a human trial of an invasive brain-computer interface (BCI), state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The groundbreaking trial was conducted on a 37-year-old man who lost all his limbs in a high-voltage electrical accident over a decade ago.
The experiment involved implanting a coin-sized device and several electrodes into the man's brain.
Progress
Patient could play chess, video games
Following the implantation, the man was able to control a cursor on an electronic device within weeks.
He could even play chess and video games, performing computer operations at nearly normal levels of proficiency.
This remarkable recovery has paved the way for a series of small-scale trials this year on patients with paralysis or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a progressive nervous system disease.
Collaboration
Trials to be conducted by Chinese Academy of Sciences
The upcoming trials will be led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences's Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology, Huashan Hospital affiliated with Shanghai's Fudan University, and several industry partners.
The work marks a major step forward in BCI technology, which allows direct communication between the human brain and external devices.
Innovation
China's experiment mirrors Neuralink's efforts
Notably, the first such surgery was performed by Neuralink, a tech company founded by US billionaire Elon Musk.
This highlights the global interest and investment in advancing BCI technology for potential therapeutic applications.
The success of these trials could open new avenues for treating neurological disorders and restoring lost functions in patients with severe injuries or diseases.