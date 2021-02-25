As a tribute to three time F1 world champion Niki Lauda, Gordon Murray has unveiled a limited-run variant of the T50 supercar.

Dubbed as T50s Niki Lauda, only 25 units will be manufactured and most of them have been spoken for.

The premium vehicle has an aggressive look, weighs at just 852kg, and runs on a 700hp, 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine.

Here's our roundup.