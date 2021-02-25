-
Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda is a 700hp track beast
As a tribute to three time F1 world champion Niki Lauda, Gordon Murray has unveiled a limited-run variant of the T50 supercar.
Dubbed as T50s Niki Lauda, only 25 units will be manufactured and most of them have been spoken for.
The premium vehicle has an aggressive look, weighs at just 852kg, and runs on a 700hp, 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car has a 40cm diameter fan for improved downforce
The Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda features a sloping roofline, a wavy bonnet, a huge air dam, and swept-back headlights.
It is flanked by large air scoops and 5-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels. A huge wing, dual exhaust tips, and a 40cm diameter fan for improved downforce are available on the rear section.
The car weighs 852kg and every unit has a uniquely named chassis.
Information
It runs on a 700hp, V12 engine
The Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda draws power from a 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine that generates 700hp of maximum power. However, due to ram effect in the engine's air intake, output increases to 725hp at high speeds.
Interiors
It has a single-seater cabin
The Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda has a single-seater cabin, featuring a racing steering wheel with yellow accents and a display panel behind it. However, no elaborate air conditioning or audio equipment is available as it is a track-only car.
To ensure the safety of the passenger, seatbelts, multiple airbags, and other standard features are also available.
Information
Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda carries a price-tag of £3.1 million (approximately Rs. 32 crore). Most of the 25 units have been spoken for and deliveries are slated to commence in 2022.