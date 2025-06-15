What's the story

JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has criticized the US immigration policies, calling them ineffective.

He made the remarks during a discussion with Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi at the Data AI Summit 2025 in San Francisco.

"We don't do mortgage policies well, we didn't do immigration policies well," Dimon said while highlighting other areas like affordable housing and work skills where he feels US policies have fallen short.