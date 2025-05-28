Walmart: Laid-off employees can apply for new US, India jobs
What's the story
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is set to create "several hundred new roles" in the US and India.
The announcement comes after a recent round of layoffs that affected around 1,500 employees globally.
As per Moneycontrol, the new positions will be open to those who were recently fired as part of a restructuring process, aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs.
Strategic shift
Restructuring aims to respond quickly to retail changes
Many of the fired employees were working at the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Bengaluru and Chennai.
The restructuring, as per a memo from two top Walmart executives, is intended to help the company respond quickly to a rapidly changing retail environment.
The memo said, "Shaping our organization enables us to drive faster how we deliver and keep pace with the evolving world around us."
Industry impact
Layoffs part of broader trend in tech, retail
The layoffs at Walmart are part of a wider trend in the tech and retail sectors, where new technologies are changing business needs and making some skills redundant.
This comes as major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and CrowdStrike have also laid off thousands of employees amid large-scale restructuring efforts.
As per Layoffs.fyi data, over 61,000 tech workers have lost their jobs this year across more than 130 companies.
Adaptation strategy
Walmart's response to technological changes
Walmart has been adapting to the rapid pace of technology by implementing AI tools for demand forecasting, inventory management, and supply chain optimization.
The company recently shortened its "Trend-to-Product" cycle by up to 18 weeks, delivering trendy clothes to customers faster.
It also launched a generative AI tool called "Wally" for automating tasks like data entry and analysis, product performance diagnostics, customer support, and complex formula automation.