Woman attacks boy inside plane for calling her 'Miss Piggy'
What's the story
A Maryland woman, Kristy Crampton (46), was arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy on an Allegiant Flight from Orlando-Sanford International Airport to Hagerstown, Maryland.
The incident happened after the boy reportedly called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy."
Witnesses said Crampton started hitting the child after he told her she couldn't fit in the airplane seat.
She allegedly hit him with her fist and a water bottle and slammed his head into the airplane window.
Defense claims
Crampton's defense and witness testimony
Crampton claimed the boy was "very rude" and "disrespectful" during their trip, saying she took away his phone when he started calling her names.
She alleged the child pushed her off the armrest twice, which led to her hitting him.
However, a witness told police that "the woman was not correcting the child; she was abusing him."
Legal proceedings
Crampton charged with felony child abuse
Throughout the abuse, the boy covered his head with his arms, according to a report.
Crampton has been charged with felony child abuse for her actions on the flight.
She appeared on Tuesday before a Seminole County judge, who granted her a $10,000 bond and ordered no contact with the child involved in the incident.
The relationship between Crampton and the boy remains unclear.