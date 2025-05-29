What's the story

A Maryland woman, Kristy Crampton (46), was arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy on an Allegiant Flight from Orlando-Sanford International Airport to Hagerstown, Maryland.

The incident happened after the boy reportedly called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy."

Witnesses said Crampton started hitting the child after he told her she couldn't fit in the airplane seat.

She allegedly hit him with her fist and a water bottle and slammed his head into the airplane window.