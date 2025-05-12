What's the story

Students in US universities with a job offer in the country are facing an immigration conundrum.

The problem is if they get their H-1B visas stamped right now, it is unclear whether they can enter the US on their valid F-1 visa (for students) before October 1.

To note, the H-1B visa lottery was recently completed and the validity of such visas will kick in on October 1.

Till then, the status of both F-1 and H-1B visas remains murky.