What's the story

Hamas has confirmed the upcoming release of Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza.

The head of Hamas's negotiating team said they had been in contact with the United States administration "during the past few days" and these talks "showed high positivity."

Hamas announced it will release Alexander as part of the steps toward a ceasefire.

The ceasefire would allow crossings into Gaza to be opened and humanitarian aid to be delivered.