Hamas to release Edan Alexander, last known living American hostage
What's the story
Hamas has confirmed the upcoming release of Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza.
The head of Hamas's negotiating team said they had been in contact with the United States administration "during the past few days" and these talks "showed high positivity."
Hamas announced it will release Alexander as part of the steps toward a ceasefire.
The ceasefire would allow crossings into Gaza to be opened and humanitarian aid to be delivered.
Peace negotiations
Alexander's release seen as a step toward ceasefire
Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya said the group was ready to begin intensive negotiations for a final agreement to end the war, administer the Gaza Strip by an independent professional body, and for a prisoner swap.
The Alexander family described the news on Mother's Day as "the greatest gift imaginable."
They thanked US President Donald Trump, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and the US administration for their "tireless work."
Diplomatic efforts
Trump hails Alexander's release as monumental news
Trump hailed the development as "monumental news," describing it as a "step taken in good faith toward the United States and the efforts of the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, to put an end to this very brutal war."
He said the development is a step toward ending the brutal war and bringing all living hostages home to their loved ones.
The release itself might happen Monday or Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Final preparations
US special envoy for hostage response to accompany Alexander's parents
US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler will accompany Alexander's parents to Israel for their son's expected release, per CNN.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said it was informed by the US of Hamas's intention to release Alexander "without compensation or conditions."
However, it said Israel has not committed to a ceasefire or the release of any Palestinian detainees but simply to "a safe corridor that will allow for Edan's release."