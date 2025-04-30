What's the story

The proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the United States is likely to take at least six months to finalize, as per Moneycontrol.

This could be beyond the 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

Both nations have agreed on the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the BTA, however, America is yet to reveal its entire list of goods for lower tariffs.