To recall, Waltz had accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a Signal group chat that discussed sensitive information about missile strikes in Yemen before they took place.

Although Trump considered firing Waltz over the incident, he decided against it after an internal review revealed he had accidentally saved Goldberg's number.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporarily take over Waltz's position.

Trump also announced that he would nominate Waltz as the US ambassador to the United Nations.