Trump signs orders revamping school discipline policies, college accreditation, funding
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders that aim to reshape the American education system.
The new policies are aimed at higher education as well as K-12 schools, but particularly at college accreditors.
These organizations, according to the White House, have abused "their authority by imposing discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-based standards."
Guidance
New discipline guidance for K-12 schools
The second executive order vows new discipline guidance for K-12 schools.
The goal is to "ensure school discipline policies are based on objective behavior, not DEI," the White House said in a statement.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the executive orders "pave the way for critical innovations — inviting more competition in the higher education accreditation system, ensuring transparency in college finances, supporting new technologies in the classroom, and more."
Reshaping
Trump's orders aim to reshape educational landscape
Trump also signed orders authorizing new artificial intelligence training for American students and updating federal employment programs.
A new White House initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) has also been launched as part of the push.
The order on college accreditation has asked McMahon to "overhaul" the system.
Accreditation is a process colleges have to go through in order to be eligible for federal financial aid. It ensures a program meets an acceptable level of quality.
Disclosure
New rules on foreign funding disclosure
Another executive action warns that federal grants for universities could be revoked if schools fail to disclose "full and timely" foreign funding.
White House staff secretary Will Scharf stated, "We believe that certain universities, including, for example, Harvard, have routinely violated this law."
Federal law already requires schools and universities to report any gifts or contracts worth $250,000 or more that come from foreign entities.