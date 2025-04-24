Musk, Treasury chief get into 'WWE-style' argument over IRS leadership
What's the story
Billionaire Elon Musk and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly got into a heated argument last week over the appointment of a new head for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
"Elon was shouting and rambling and Scott just wasn't putting up with it," a NYP source close to the White House said.
The dispute started after Musk attempted to circumvent the Treasury chief and have Donald Trump appoint a former IRS agent who leaked information about Joe Biden's son's taxes.
Power struggle
Musk's attempt to influence IRS leadership sparks controversy
This was seen as an end-run around Bessent, who oversees the IRS through his department.
Musk had reportedly wanted Trump to appoint Gary Shapley, the Biden whistleblower.
Bessent already has his own candidate for the IRS acting commissioner's role until former Missouri congressman Billy Long is confirmed.
He proposed his deputy, Michael Faulkender, for the temporary position.
Shouting match
Heated exchange escalates in West Wing meeting
The fight heated up in a meeting between the two men at the West Wing.
Witnesses said "F bombs started to fly" as Bessent aggressively confronted Musk.
One called it "quite a scene" and "loud," while the other compared it to WWE matches involving two billionaire, middle-aged men.
In their face-off, Bessent had even questioned Musk regarding the lackluster nature of the alleged savings uncovered by his Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting program.
Heated remarks
Bessent and Musk exchange barbs during West Wing confrontation
In response, Musk called Bessent a "Soros agent," an apparent reference to a conspiracy theory surrounding Democratic donor George Soros that he controls much of the political left.
The feud reached a level where a White House aide had to step in and separate the two men.
"They were not physical in the Oval, but the president saw it, and then they carried it down the hall, and that's when they did it again," one witness told Axios.
Past conflicts
History of tension between Musk and Bessent
This isn't the first time Musk and Bessent are at loggerheads.
Their feud goes back to when Musk failed to convince Trump to appoint Howard Lutnick (former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO) as Treasury Secretary.
Though friends with Lutnick, Trump appointed Bessent instead.
An ally of Bessent later told Axios that he "can't stand" Musk because of their history of fighting over appointments.