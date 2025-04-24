What's the story

Billionaire Elon Musk and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly got into a heated argument last week over the appointment of a new head for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

"Elon was shouting and rambling and Scott just wasn't putting up with it," a NYP source close to the White House said.

The dispute started after Musk attempted to circumvent the Treasury chief and have Donald Trump appoint a former IRS agent who leaked information about Joe Biden's son's taxes.