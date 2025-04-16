What's the story

Chris Columbus, the director of the beloved 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, wants Donald Trump's cameo out of the movie.

Columbus described the US president's seven-second appearance in Home Alone 2 as a "curse" and an "albatross" in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

However, he also expressed fears of deportation if he were to cut Trump's scene, referring to Trump's past comments on mass deportation.