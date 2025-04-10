What's the story

President Donald Trump has suspended sweeping tariffs for 90 days, a move that has sent global financial markets into a rally.

The S&P 500 saw its biggest single-day surge since 2008 at 9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 3,000 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index soared by an impressive 12%.

However, not all stakeholders have benefited from this tariff suspension.