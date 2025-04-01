Chinese doctor fired for selling placentas as traditional medicine ingredients
What's the story
A Chinese obstetrician was sacked after being caught on camera taking placentas from new mothers.
The incident happened at Renhuai Jiudu maternity hospital in Guizhou province, southwest China.
In the video, the doctor is seen carrying a placenta out of an operating theater in a biohazard plastic bag before hiding it inside a black bin bag in his office.
Official statement
Hospital responds to incident
The hospital confirmed the doctor's dismissal in light of the incident, but refused to say whether it was an isolated case or if he had indulged in such practices earlier.
The video triggered mass outrage on social media, with many users saying they couldn't believe the doctor would do such a thing and questioning why he would steal placentas meant to be discarded by the hospital.
TCM perspective
Understanding the significance of placentas in TCM
In Traditional Chinese Medicine, placentas are said to have multiple health benefits. They are said to nourish blood, invigorate the spleen and kidneys, enhance energy levels, and improve skin texture.
These properties make them a sought-after ingredient in certain medicinal practices.
However, this incident has highlighted ethical concerns about their use without proper consent or knowledge from mothers who give birth.