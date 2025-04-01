Birmingham declares 'major incident' as 17,000 tons garbage left uncollected
Birmingham, England's second-largest city, has declared a "major incident" in light of an ongoing strike by sanitation workers.
The strike has led to over 17,000 tons of garbage lying uncollected on the streets.
John Cotton, Birmingham City Council leader, said he regretted the decision, but it was necessary to prevent harm and distress to local communities.
Dispute origins
Garbage collectors' strike traces back to December 2024
The fight between Birmingham City Council and its garbage collectors started in December 2024. Unite the Union, a trade group for the workers, announced plans for a strike in 2025.
Reasons included pay cuts, a ban on overtime work, and the council's decision to eliminate a waste collection role.
However, Birmingham City Council said all affected workers had been offered alternative jobs or voluntary redundancy at their pay rates.
Union response
Union secretary criticizes Birmingham council's handling of dispute
Sharon Graham, secretary of Unite the Union, slammed Birmingham City Council for its conduct in the dispute.
She accused the council of being hell-bent on imposing demotions and pay cuts at any cost.
The city has been deploying temporary workers to deal with the mounting piles of garbage, but contractor pickups have been blocked by striking workers.
Daily picketing has stopped them from collecting waste from residents, the city council claimed.
Government involvement
Union claims Birmingham's declaration is 'strike breaking'
Birmingham City Council's declaration of the major incident permits the city to bypass picket lines and clear the streets.
However, sanitation workers say this amounts to "strike breaking."
Minister of Communities Jim McMahon said the British government is aware of the situation.
He said in parliament that arrangements have been made for local areas to escalate issues needing support, and assured the government is closely monitoring developments in Birmingham.