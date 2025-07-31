'The Bengal Files': Vivek-Pallavi move Calcutta HC against FIR

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and his actor-producer wife Pallavi Joshi have approached the Calcutta High Court seeking dismissal of an FIR filed against them in connection with their upcoming film The Bengal Files. The complaint alleged that the movie presents controversial content, according to News18. The duo's legal move comes days after the FIR was lodged against them. More details are awaited.

Film series More about 'The Bengal Files' The Bengal Files is the third installment in Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy, which began with The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). Originally titled The Delhi Files, it was later renamed to its current title. The film features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. It will be released on September 5, 2025.

Film preview Teaser of 'The Bengal Files' was released recently The teaser of The Bengal Files was recently released, giving a dark and emotional glimpse into what to expect. It featured Chakraborty in a serious look, walking quietly through a dim hallway while reading the Preamble to the Constitution, but with a burnt tongue. The teaser received widespread attention and emotional reactions from people across the country.